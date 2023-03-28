Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been given a €46.00 ($49.46) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on 1COV. Baader Bank set a €45.50 ($48.92) price target on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on Covestro in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($68.82) price target on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Covestro Stock Up 1.3 %

ETR 1COV traded up €0.47 ($0.51) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €36.85 ($39.62). 832,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a 52 week low of €27.69 ($29.77) and a 52 week high of €49.53 ($53.26). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €40.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.03. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

