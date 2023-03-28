Crane (NYSE:CR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Crane Price Performance

CR stock opened at $107.91 on Friday. Crane has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $123.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at Crane

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

