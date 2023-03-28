Crane (NYSE:CR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.
Crane Price Performance
CR stock opened at $107.91 on Friday. Crane has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $123.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50.
Insider Transactions at Crane
In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Crane Company Profile
Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crane (CR)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.