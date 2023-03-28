Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €7.10 Price Target

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €7.10 ($7.63) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 20.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($10.75) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($10.75) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.83) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.00 ($9.68) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €8.88 ($9.55). 407,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €6.44 ($6.92) and a twelve month high of €12.22 ($13.14). The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.38.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

