Crexendo, Inc. (CXDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Crexendo has a payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Crexendo to earn $0.02 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Crexendo Stock Performance

Shares of CXDO remained flat at $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. Crexendo has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crexendo

Crexendo Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXDO. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Crexendo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

