Critical Analysis: Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX)

Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF – Get Rating) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06% Altex Industries 896.43% 18.84% 10.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pengrowth Energy and Altex Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Altex Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A Altex Industries $40,000.00 40.32 $310,000.00 N/A N/A

Altex Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pengrowth Energy.

Summary

Altex Industries beats Pengrowth Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pengrowth Energy

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ownership of interests in onshore oil and gas properties, purchase and sale of oil and gas properties, and the drill of exploratory and development wells. It also offers forced draft air cooler and heat exchangers, shell and tube heat exchangers, and maintenance and turnaround services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

