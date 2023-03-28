Critical Review: Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) and Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG)

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) and Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Intuitive Machines and Applied Energetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Machines N/A -53.90% -0.36% Applied Energetics N/A -444.31% -177.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Applied Energetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Machines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Applied Energetics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Intuitive Machines and Applied Energetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Intuitive Machines currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 164.93%. Given Intuitive Machines’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than Applied Energetics.

Risk and Volatility

Intuitive Machines has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Energetics has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intuitive Machines and Applied Energetics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Machines N/A N/A -$320,000.00 N/A N/A Applied Energetics $180,000.00 2,514.77 -$5.43 million ($0.03) -71.50

Intuitive Machines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Energetics.

Summary

Intuitive Machines beats Applied Energetics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Rating)

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

About Applied Energetics

(Get Rating)

Applied Energetics, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of laser guided energy technology and related products. It offers lasers, high voltage electronics, advanced optical systems, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers. The company was founded by Stephen McCahon and Joseph C. Hayden on June 3, 2002 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.