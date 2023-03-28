Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Sells £486,300 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Jez K. Maiden sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,484 ($79.67), for a total value of £486,300 ($597,493.55).

Croda International Stock Performance

Croda International stock traded down GBX 96 ($1.18) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 6,378 ($78.36). The company had a trading volume of 295,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,072. Croda International Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5,862 ($72.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,082.06 ($99.30). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,758.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,729.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,392.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33.

Get Croda International alerts:

Croda International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 61 ($0.75) dividend. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,322.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Croda International Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRDA. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($106.89) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,200 ($100.75) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($76.18) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 7,920 ($97.31).

(Get Rating)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.