Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Sells £486,300 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Jez K. Maiden sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,484 ($79.67), for a total value of £486,300 ($597,493.55).
Croda International Stock Performance
Croda International stock traded down GBX 96 ($1.18) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 6,378 ($78.36). The company had a trading volume of 295,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,072. Croda International Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5,862 ($72.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,082.06 ($99.30). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,758.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,729.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,392.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33.
Croda International Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 61 ($0.75) dividend. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,322.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Croda International Company Profile
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
Featured Stories
