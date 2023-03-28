Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2023

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CRR.UN traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.47. 109,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,854. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.45. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$13.68 and a one year high of C$18.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRR.UN. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.