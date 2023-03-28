Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CRR.UN traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.47. 109,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,854. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.45. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$13.68 and a one year high of C$18.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.66.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRR.UN. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.