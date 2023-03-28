CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.79

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.79 ($0.08) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from CT Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $6.62. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CT Private Equity Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LON:CTPE traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 425 ($5.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,668. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 467.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £309.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. CT Private Equity Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 375.51 ($4.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 506 ($6.22).

CT Private Equity Trust Company Profile

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

