CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.79

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.79 ($0.08) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from CT Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $6.62. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CT Private Equity Trust Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of LON:CTPE traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 425 ($5.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,668. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 467.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £309.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. CT Private Equity Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 375.51 ($4.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 506 ($6.22).
CT Private Equity Trust Company Profile
