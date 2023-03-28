Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Down 5.9%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.42. Approximately 1,070,969 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 626,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of -1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,233,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,267,563. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,233,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,267,563. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $250,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,497,262.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 94,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,206. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

