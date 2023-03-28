Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Down 5.9%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.42. Approximately 1,070,969 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 626,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of -1.94.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
