DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $705,509.74

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $705,509.74 and $583.77 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00076342 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00153370 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00041772 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00043113 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000200 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003661 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,909,545 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

