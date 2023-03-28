Delhi Bank Corp. (DWNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0948 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Delhi Bank’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Delhi Bank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DWNX opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. Delhi Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22.
Delhi Bank Company Profile
