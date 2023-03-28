DeltaFi Price Down 64.4% This Week (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $18,118.00 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeltaFi has traded 64.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

