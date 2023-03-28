Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Short Interest Update

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the February 28th total of 194,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 820,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dermata Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.70% of Dermata Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.
Dermata Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DRMA traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.27. 379,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,967. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. Dermata Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $23.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Dermata Therapeutics from $16.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.
Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile
Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.
