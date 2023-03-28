Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) a €68.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($73.12) price objective on Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($66.67) price objective on Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($68.82) price target on Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($70.97) price target on Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Knorr-Bremse Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:KBX opened at €59.56 ($64.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.22. Knorr-Bremse has a fifty-two week low of €42.31 ($45.49) and a fifty-two week high of €74.40 ($80.00).

Knorr-Bremse Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

