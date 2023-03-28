Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.55

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.55 and last traded at $19.53, with a volume of 113504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

DBOEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.96.

The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 18.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse AG will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

