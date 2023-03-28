Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.55

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.55 and last traded at $19.53, with a volume of 113504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DBOEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.96.
Deutsche Börse Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
See Also
