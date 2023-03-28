Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,855 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.95.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,414,343. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.09. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

