DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,003,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $633,448.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,706 shares of company stock worth $19,567,386. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $116.07 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $134.76. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.86, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen increased their target price on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.