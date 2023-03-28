Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Dexus Convenience Retail REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
In other Dexus Convenience Retail REIT news, insider Jonathan Sweeney purchased 15,000 shares of Dexus Convenience Retail REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.80 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,940.00 ($27,960.00). 14.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX code: AQR) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which owns high quality Australian service stations and convenience retail assets. The Fund's portfolio of 79 properties valued at approximately $445 million, is predominantly located on Australia's eastern seaboard and is leased to leading Australian and international convenience retail tenants.
