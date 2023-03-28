Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,000 ($49.15) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

DGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($48.53) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.56) to GBX 5,100 ($62.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Investec raised Diageo to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($47.92) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($55.29) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($38.09) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,040.67 ($49.65).

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of LON DGE traded down GBX 32 ($0.39) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,551 ($43.63). The stock had a trading volume of 2,180,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,061. The firm has a market cap of £80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,247.47, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,363 ($41.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,067 ($49.97). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,559.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,650.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Diageo

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 236 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,499 ($42.99) per share, with a total value of £8,257.64 ($10,145.77). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 937 shares of company stock valued at $3,308,396. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

