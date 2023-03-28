Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 17,311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.83) to GBX 2,750 ($33.79) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.98) to GBX 4,500 ($55.29) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,081.00.

Diageo Stock Down 0.3 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $178.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.62. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

