Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 135000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Diamcor Mining Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$17.99 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

