DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC) Trading 12.4% Higher

Shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) traded up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $14.46. 132,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 358,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

DiamondHead Trading Up 5.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at DiamondHead

In other DiamondHead news, CEO David T. Hamamoto bought 87,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $885,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,744 shares in the company, valued at $10,975,336.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David T. Hamamoto purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $10,090,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David T. Hamamoto bought 87,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $885,336.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,744 shares in the company, valued at $10,975,336.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondHead

About DiamondHead

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in DiamondHead in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

