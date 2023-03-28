DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Trading Up 0.3%

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €8.75 ($9.41) and last traded at €8.70 ($9.35). Approximately 211,613 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 180,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.67 ($9.32).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIC shares. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.06) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Warburg Research set a €11.70 ($12.58) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.18. The firm has a market cap of $723.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.49.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

