Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Digital World Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:DWACW remained flat at $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 19,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,751. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20. Digital World Acquisition has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $19.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Digital World Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 32.1% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 48,549 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 27,677.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 293,938 shares during the period.

Digital World Acquisition Company Profile

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

