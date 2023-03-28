Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574,440 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 4.5% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $13,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $98,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $146,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,727. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.