Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Shearwater Capital LLC

Shearwater Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,536,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 38.6% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Shearwater Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $38,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $28.32.

Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

