DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Down 70.7% in March

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the February 28th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS DNBBY traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. DNB Bank ASA has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34.
