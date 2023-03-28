DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,005 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,645. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,504. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $113.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

