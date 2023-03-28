Dogecoin Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $9.60 billion and $265.90 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0724 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.64 or 0.00322206 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012571 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000713 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000642 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Dogecoin
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.
Dogecoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
