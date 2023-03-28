Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 14,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 95,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,139. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

