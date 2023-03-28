DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Short Interest Up 77.5% in March

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,200 shares, an increase of 77.5% from the February 28th total of 387,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DRD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DRDGOLD in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $15.25 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in DRDGOLD by 621.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth about $85,000.

Shares of DRD stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.62. 396,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,546. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from DRDGOLD’s previous — dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

