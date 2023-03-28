Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.70

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of DUKE opened at GBX 32 ($0.39) on Tuesday. Duke Royalty has a twelve month low of GBX 27.25 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 43.16 ($0.53). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05. The company has a market cap of £133.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

