Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.11

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.11 and last traded at C$10.08, with a volume of 340165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DPM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.77%.

In related news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 22,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$200,050.40. In related news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 22,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$200,050.40. Also, Senior Officer David Rae sold 26,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total transaction of C$245,332.30. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,163 shares of company stock worth $470,008. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Featured Stories

