E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 926,900 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the February 28th total of 2,194,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 662.1 days.

E.On Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ENAKF remained flat at $11.84 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. E.On has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $11.84.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

