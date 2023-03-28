E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 926,900 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the February 28th total of 2,194,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 662.1 days.
E.On Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ENAKF remained flat at $11.84 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. E.On has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $11.84.
E.On Company Profile
