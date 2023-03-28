Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial makes up approximately 2.5% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 48,434 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 59,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 277,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average is $39.05. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $50.49.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

