Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Jabil comprises 3.1% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Jabil worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Jabil by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on JBL. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Jabil Stock Down 0.2 %

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,767. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $85.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 337,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,644,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,945 shares of company stock valued at $14,731,854. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

