Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1437 per share on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Ebro Foods’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Ebro Foods Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EBRPY opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. Ebro Foods has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

About Ebro Foods

Ebro Foods SA is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, marketing, research, import, and export of all kinds of food and dietary products. It operates through Rice Business and Other segments. The firm’s products include rice, pasta, cereals, and diet products. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

