Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1437 per share on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Ebro Foods’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Ebro Foods Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EBRPY opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. Ebro Foods has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.
About Ebro Foods
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ebro Foods (EBRPY)
- It’s Rally-On! For PVH Corp. But How High Can It Go?
- Boring is Beautiful, Illinois Tool Works Stock Fits the Bill
- Don’t Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
- Mosaic Is Ready For Profit Harvesting
- Will the Big Shifts at Medtronic Boost Revenue, Rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Ebro Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebro Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.