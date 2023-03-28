Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,219,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,263 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.20% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $90,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.75. 1,035,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,866. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.89.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $521,187.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

See Also

