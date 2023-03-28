eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Short Interest Update

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a growth of 110.7% from the February 28th total of 33,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 567.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 166,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EFTR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. 26,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,879. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

