EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:EKF)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
EKF Diagnostics Trading Up 3.8 %
LON EKF traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 27.15 ($0.33). The company had a trading volume of 377,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,280. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 39.96. The stock has a market cap of £123.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,307.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. EKF Diagnostics has a 52 week low of GBX 25 ($0.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 52.94 ($0.65).
EKF Diagnostics Company Profile
