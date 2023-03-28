EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:EKF)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

EKF Diagnostics Trading Up 3.8 %

LON EKF traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 27.15 ($0.33). The company had a trading volume of 377,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,280. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 39.96. The stock has a market cap of £123.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,307.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. EKF Diagnostics has a 52 week low of GBX 25 ($0.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 52.94 ($0.65).

EKF Diagnostics Company Profile

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

