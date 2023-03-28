Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ECF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Elanor Commercial Property Fund Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Elanor Commercial Property Fund Company Profile

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX: ECF) is an externally managed real estate investment trust that invests in Australian commercial office assets. It was listed on the ASX in 2019 and currently owns 7 office assets with a combined valuation of $374 million.

