Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $36.69 million and approximately $35,041.17 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003715 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000749 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00010716 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,942,449,594 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

