Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 324.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.05.
NYSE:LLY opened at $334.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $276.83 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The stock has a market cap of $317.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.78.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.
