Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.21

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $13.35 million and approximately $169,181.32 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00061394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00040786 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018013 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000752 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,042,944 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

