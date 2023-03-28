Energi (NRG) Trading Up 0% This Week

Energi (NRG) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $14.41 million and approximately $199,068.05 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00061377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00041252 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00017744 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000741 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,016,473 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

