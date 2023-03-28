Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Has $383,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 264.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,046 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9,750.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 476,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 471,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $129.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.06. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.30 billion, a PE ratio of 73.47, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

