Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $5.67 Million Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 122,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average of $46.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.