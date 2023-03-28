Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,329 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 176,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,812,000 after purchasing an additional 506,132 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,249,000 after acquiring an additional 436,314 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The firm has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average of $97.42.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

