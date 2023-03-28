Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,645 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.7 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $108.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.